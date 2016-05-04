Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Valencia (hamstring) went 0-for-3 Monday night for Class A Stockton in his first game of a rehab assignment. He took batting practice with the A’s on Tuesday and will play another rehab game with Stockton on Wednesday. He appears to be on track to be reinstated Friday at Baltimore, the first day he’s eligible.

3B Danny Valencia (strained left hamstring) went 0-for-3 Monday night for Class A Stockton in his first game of a rehab assignment. He took batting practice with the A’s on Tuesday and will play another rehab game with Stockton on Wednesday. He appears to be on track to be reinstated Friday at Baltimore, the first day he is eligible to come off the disabled list. Valencia is batting .294 with one double, one triple and two RBIs.

RHP Sonny Gray (3-3) allowed seven runs on 11 hits in seven-plus innings in an 8-2 loss to Seattle on Tuesday. Gray gave up a two-run homer to CF Leonys Martin in the third inning and a solo shot to 2B Robinson Cano in the third. He struck out six and walked one. In his previous outing, he had the shortest start of his career, giving up four runs over two innings in a 9-4 loss to Detroit. “I thought I threw the ball well,” Gray said after Tuesday’s loss. “That’s the best I’ve felt all year. It’s just unfortunate the way it turned out. I threw more strikes, attacked guys. I pitched into the eighth and come out with a bad start. It was a really weird game.”

LF Khris Davis hit his sixth home run of the season and third in two days Tuesday night in Oakland’s 8-2 loss to Seattle. Davis crushed a solo shot to center field in the ninth inning off RHP Steve Johnson, who was called up from Triple-A Tacoma and made his Mariners debut. He is batting .304 with six homers and 12 RBIs in his past 14 games.

2B Jed Lowrie, who is nursing a sore calf, started against Seattle on Tuesday after being out of the lineup Monday. Lowrie went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Oakland’s 8-2 loss. He is hitting .404 (21-for-52) in his past 15 games.