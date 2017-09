INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. In six games for Oakland, Ladendorf went 0-for-2 with a stolen base.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery in July 2015) made his fourth minor league rehab start Thursday, this time for Triple-A Nashville. He allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings. In four rehab outing, two for Nashville and two for Class A Stockton, Alvarez has a 1.98 ERA.