Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday after 3B Danny Valencia was activated from the disabled list. Ladendorf appeared in six games with the A‘s, going 0-for-2 with a stolen base and a run.

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled Saturday from Triple-A Nashville for the second game of the split doubleheader against Baltimore. He appeared in one game for the A’s this season, throwing a scoreless inning April 25 against Detroit. He then pitched in the eighth inning of Saturday’s nightcap, striking out the side against the Orioles. He was in Oakland’s farm system last year, pitching with Double-A Bowie, the Eastern League champions.

3B Danny Valencia was activated Friday following his 15-day stint on the DL with a minor hamstring strain. Valencia got the start against the Orioles in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, batting sixth. “Since he’s been here, he’s been a force for us,” manager Bob Melvin said. “We’ll ease him back in.” Valencia went 1 for 5 against the Orioles, his former team. In a corresponding move, the A’s optioned INF Tyler Ladendorf to Triple-A Nashville.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder surgery) is progressing well in his rehab starts. Alvarez threw 4 2/3 innings Thursday for Triple-A Nashville, allowing a run on three hits with three strikeouts and three walks. Melvin said he could rejoin the team after two more outings, throwing 75 and then around 90 pitches, respectively. “If things go right, that will be his last two,” Melvin said. Alvarez was signed as a free agent in the offseason.

RHP Chris Bassitt underwent Tommy John surgery Friday with recovery expected to take between 12-18 months. “Surgery was a success. Thanks for all your thoughts and prayers. Enough about me... Kick Baltimore’s [sic] [butt],” Bassitt wrote on his Twitter account. He has gone 2-11 with a 4.13 ERA with 108 strikeouts and 57 walks over his three-year major league career. Bassitt last pitched April 28 against Detroit, allowing seven runs on 10 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

OF Coco Crisp was back in the lineup after missing the previous game. He has been dealing with a heel injury. Crisp was not able to test the heel prior to the series opener Friday against Baltimore because of rainy conditions. However, Melvin said Crisp was available off the bench. “He’s better,” Melvin said. “I would have liked to have gotten him on the field today to see him run around a little bit.” The extra of day of rest because of Friday’s postponement helped the healing process. Crisp had two singles, a double and scored twice in the first game against the Orioles on Saturday.

LHP Rich Hill continued to be effective on the road. Hill (4-3) kept the Baltimore batters off-balance with his curveball and allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings with five strikeouts Saturday. 3B Manny Machado managed both of the Orioles’ hits off the left-hander with a double in the first and a single in the sixth. All of Hill’s wins this season have been away from O.co Coliseum.

RF Josh Reddick continued his strong hitting at Oriole Park in Saturday’s doubleheader. He went 4-for-4 in the nightcap and 7-for-9 overall in the two games. He finished with a double and two RBIs overall. Reddick’s had lots of success in this ballpark, and his seven hits improved his career average to .377 in 23 games in Baltimore. “I’ve said it before, it’s an outrageous amount of confidence coming here, just because of past numbers,” Reddick said. “I think the second game was so beneficial because I was so exhausted and tired already that I just didn’t try to do anything, and that slowed everything down for me already.”