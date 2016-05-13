Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Nashville after making one appearance in relief for the A’s this week. He gave up three runs in two innings.

RHP Zach Neal was selected from Triple-A Nashville and the long-time minor-leaguer joined the team in Boston, making his major-league debut on Wednesday. “It’s always cool to see a guy’s reaction when he walks into a big-league clubhouse for the first time,” said manager Bob Melvin, noting Neal could provide “length” for the bullpen. “He comes in the manager’s office and we talk about what the routine is. That’s the type of stuff you should; that should never got lost.” Manager Bob Melvin said Neal could help out a battered bullpen with “length” and Neal worked the last three innings of Wednesday night’s blowout loss.

3B Danny Valencia, who aggravated his left hamstring injury in the opener in Boston, missed his second straight game on Wednesday. ”Better today,“ said Melvin. With the off day tomorrow, it makes some sense to get him through the off day. Again he’s not pushing it so he can get to the point where he’s not worrying about it.”

2B Eric Sogard (knee) was transferred from the 15- to the 60-day disabled list to make room for RHP Zach Neal on the 40-man roster.

LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Nashville to start against the Red Sox in Boston on Wednesday night. He lasted just 2 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, dropping to 0-3 in five major league starts this season. “They didn’t miss a mistake all day,” he said. “Watching the game (Tuesday) night, they didn’t seem to miss one either. It’s just one of those things. Sometimes, they’re putting good swings on everything. Sometimes you get some breaks, they hit it at people. It didn’t seem to do that at all the past two days.”

INF Jed Lowrie was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a shin contusion, Lowrie’s ninth trip to the DL. He is on crutches and will go back to Oakland to rehab.