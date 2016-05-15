Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman held the Rays in check for five innings, but dropped to 1-5 after giving up two runs in the sixth en route to his fourth straight start allowing at least four runs. He gave up a two-run homer and hurt himself with three walks.

LHP Marc Rzepczynski came in Saturday needing to record only one out in the eighth but walked the first two batters he faced and gave up a two-run single to the Rays. His control is a concern, with 21 pitches and only seven strikes Saturday.

3B Danny Valencia, one day after hitting two home runs, had a throwing error and played another well-hit ground ball into a double as part of a two-run inning Saturday. He also had one of Oakland’s two hits, but was promptly doubled off with a line drive to second.

C Matt McBride, making his Athletics debut Saturday, had a single in his first at-bat. He hadn’t hit well at Triple-A Nashville, but will serve as the backup catcher until Josh Phegley can get through a knee issue that required a cortisone shot Friday.