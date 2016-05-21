Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman was better Thursday night, even if that doesn’t say much. He held the Yankees to two runs in 5 2/3 innings in Oakland’s 4-1 loss. Unlike his previous four starts, games the A’s lost by a total score of 28-9, Graveman kept his team in the game Thursday despite allowing eight hits and three walks. He is now winless in his last five starts, a stretch that dates back to a victory at New York last month.

3B Danny Valencia did not hit a home run Thursday, but he did have a single and threw out a Yankees baserunner on a relay throw during Oakland’s 4-1 loss. Despite going just 1-for-4, his average since returning from the disabled list on May 6 remained at .432 (16-for-37). He has hit six home runs over that 10-game stretch.

RHP Sonny Gray will be looking to end the longest slump of his young career Friday night when he pitches against the Yankees. Opponents have scorched the Athletics ace for a .329 batting average in his last four starts, helping produce an 0-3 record and 10.31 ERA. Gray’s current 5.84 season ERA not only is the fourth-highest among qualified starters this year, but it also is 3.11 higher than his final 2015 figure, giving him the second-highest increase (behind Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke’s 3.42) among regular starters.

RF Josh Reddick fractured his left thumb in a freak accident at second base Thursday during Oakland’s loss to the Yankees.