FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 21, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman was better Thursday night, even if that doesn’t say much. He held the Yankees to two runs in 5 2/3 innings in Oakland’s 4-1 loss. Unlike his previous four starts, games the A’s lost by a total score of 28-9, Graveman kept his team in the game Thursday despite allowing eight hits and three walks. He is now winless in his last five starts, a stretch that dates back to a victory at New York last month.

3B Danny Valencia did not hit a home run Thursday, but he did have a single and threw out a Yankees baserunner on a relay throw during Oakland’s 4-1 loss. Despite going just 1-for-4, his average since returning from the disabled list on May 6 remained at .432 (16-for-37). He has hit six home runs over that 10-game stretch.

RHP Sonny Gray will be looking to end the longest slump of his young career Friday night when he pitches against the Yankees. Opponents have scorched the Athletics ace for a .329 batting average in his last four starts, helping produce an 0-3 record and 10.31 ERA. Gray’s current 5.84 season ERA not only is the fourth-highest among qualified starters this year, but it also is 3.11 higher than his final 2015 figure, giving him the second-highest increase (behind Diamondbacks RHP Zack Greinke’s 3.42) among regular starters.

RF Josh Reddick fractured his left thumb in a freak accident at second base Thursday during Oakland’s loss to the Yankees.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.