Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C/1B Stephen Vogt sat out Saturday’s game after getting hit in the wrist Friday. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Vogt can play Sunday. He had x-rays and those were negative.

OF Khris Davis exited Saturday’s game with tightness in his right forearm. Manager Bob Melvin said Davis is day-to-day.

RHP Jesse Hahn will make his fourth start of the season Sunday when he faces the Yankees. Hahn is 1-1 with a 3.38 ERA in his return to the majors after missing the last three months of 2015 with a strained right forearm. He last pitched Tuesday against Texas when he allowed three runs and 10 hits in 6 2/3 innings. Hahn’s lone appearance against the Yankees was a 5-3 home loss on May 30, when he allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

INF Jed Lowrie (right shin contusion) is expected to appear in a rehab game Sunday for Triple-A Nashville in Las Vegas. If all goes well there, he will rejoin the Athletics on Monday in Seattle.