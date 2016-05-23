Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe was promoted from Triple-A Nashville to fill the roster spot created when the A's placed RHP Sonny Gray (strained trapezius) on the disabled list Sunday. He got right into the action Sunday, pitching two hitless innings in Oakland's loss to the Yankees. The reliever spent one day in the majors earlier this month, allowing three runs in two innings at Boston on May 10. He struck out five in two innings (no runs allowed) in two appearances at Triple-A Nashville after being demoted on May 11.

C Josh Phegley went a combined 4-for-8 in his first two rehab games for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and Sunday. Phegley has been out May 10 since due to a sore right knee.

LF Khris Davis didn't start Sunday in Oakland's 5-4 loss to the Yankees because of tightness in his right forearm. Davis was removed from the Saturday game because of the ailment. He was able to pinch-hit in the eighth inning Sunday, and he grounded out against Yankees LHP Andrew Miller. Athletics manager Bob Melvin said he hoped to be able to use Davis as a DH in the series opener at Seattle on Monday.

CF Billy Burns hates to see the Yankees go. Burns had two hits, stole two bases and scored three runs in Sunday's loss. He finished the seven-game season series against the Yankees 9-for-27 (.333) with two doubles and two triples. His career average against New York stands at .356.

RHP Jesse Hahn was a victim of a manager overusing his bullpen Sunday in a 5-4 loss to the Yankees. Hahn had limited the Yankees to two runs on four hits through five innings before giving up consecutive one-out singles to LF Brett Gardner and DH Carlos Beltran in the sixth. The A's led 3-2 at the time. Oakland manager Bob Melvin allowed Hahn to pitch to Yankees C Brian McCann, who earlier had homered, and the young right-hander recorded a strikeout for a second out. However, Melvin then pulled Hahn after just 73 pitches, and RHP John Axford gave up two consecutive hits to blow the lead. In the end, Hahn was handed his second defeat of the season.

LHP Rich Hill will attempt to add to his recent winning ways, and at the same time continue his dominance of the Mariners, when the A's open a road trip in Seattle on Monday. Hill has been brilliant in his last six starts, allowing four or fewer hits in each outing while holding opposing hitters to a .143 average. He is 5-1 with a 1.96 ERA in those games. Hill was the winning pitcher April 9 at Seattle, making him 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA in his career (10 appearances, three starts) against the Mariners.