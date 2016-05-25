Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal is the Athletics’ probable starter for Wednesday, although no roster move had been made before Tuesday’s game to officially recall him from Triple-A Nashville. Neal made his major league debut in a relief role earlier this season, allowing three runs over three innings in his lone outing. Neal will take the rotation spot of injured RHP Sonny Gray.

RHP Zach Neal is scheduled to make his first major league start Wednesday in Seattle. Neal, 27, made his debut on May 11, allowing three runs over three innings in a relief role, and was sent back to Triple-A Nashville after the appearance. He will have to be officially recalled from Nashville before Wednesday’s game so that he can fill the spot of injured ace Sonny Gray.

RHP John Axford took responsibility for the Athletics’ 6-5 loss to Seattle after giving up a double, a two-run homer and a walk to the only three batters he faced after taking over in the eighth. “I just didn’t do my job,” he said after the game. “I didn’t get anyone out, I didn’t do anything right, and that is what cost us there.”

DH Khris Davis ended an 0-for-10 slump with a fourth-inning double Tuesday night in Seattle. Davis added another double and an RBI on a sacrifice fly. He went 2-for-3 in the Athletics’ 6-5 loss to Seattle.

LF Coco Crisp hit his fourth home run of the season, and his second in Seattle this year, a solo shot in the third inning Tuesday. Crisp has hit safely in eight consecutive games and has hiked his season batting average up from .158 to .248 over the past 25 games.

RHP Ryan Madson blew his second save in 13 chances when he served up a two-out, two-run, walk-off home run to Seattle’s Leonys Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning Tuesday. After giving up a two-out double to Norichika Aoki, Madson threw four consecutive changeups to Martin. The fourth one went 392 feet for the game-winning homer in a 6-5 loss.