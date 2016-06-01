Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP R.J. Alvarez (right elbow surgery) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Class A Stockton, and he will pitch one inning. Alvarez, a reliever, faced hitters for the first time Tuesday, throwing 20 pitches. "I feel really good right now," he said. "It's nice to get those bone chips that were kind of bothering me out of there. I just feel a lot freer." Alvarez has been on the disabled list since March 25.

RHP Zach Neal was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for LHP Eric Surkamp, who was recalled from Nashville and started for the A's against Minnesota. Neal was recalled from Nashville on May 25 and started that night against the Mariners. He gave up seven runs on eight hits over four innings. He pitched a scoreless inning of relief against Detroit on Saturday. In three games overall with the A's, Neal is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA. He is 5-1 with a 2.53 ERA in seven starts for Nashville.

3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and a double Tuesday in Oakland's 7-4 victory against Minnesota. Valencia drove in three runs and scored twice. In 21 games since coming off the disabled list on May 6, Valencia is batting .359 with 19 RBIs, 18 runs and all eight of his home runs this season. "It's nice to be back, nice to help the team win, be relatively healthy," said Valencia, who was slowed by a hamstring injury. "But most importantly, winning games is the goal here, and we've been fortunate enough recently to be doing it."

RHP Sonny Gray (strained right trapezius) threw 50 pitches, including his last handful to hitters, before Tuesday's game against Minnesota. "It feels really, really good, and it feels loose," said Gray, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since May 21. Gray said a cortisone shot and treatment helped get rid of tightness in the muscle. "You could tell as far as his arm action, movement on the baseball, he was throwing the ball free and easy, and that's what we're looking for at this point," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Gray will throw a bullpen session Thursday. After that, he likely will either go on a rehab assignment or pitch a simulated game, Melvin said. "Hopefully after that he's back with us," Melvin said.

LHP Eric Surkamp was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and started against Minnesota. He gave up three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in his sixth start for Oakland. "Did just enough to keep us in the game and keep us close," A's manager Bob Melvin said after Oakland's 7-4 win. Surkamp is 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA.

C Stephen Vogt went 3-for-5 with a two-run double in Oakland's 7-4 victory against Minnesota on Tuesday. Vogt's double in the eighth inning extended the Athletics' lead to 7-4. Vogt scored two runs and raised his batting average to .268. He's hit safely in seven straight games. "Good hitters are going to rise to the occasion," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He was down for a little bit. We have a few guys, whether it was (OF) Khris Davis early in the season, guys with track records of hitting. Vogter was an All-Star last year, so it was just a matter of time he squared some balls up and got some big hits for us."

LHP Rich Hill, who made an early exit from his start Sunday against Detroit because of strained groin, will throw a bullpen session Wednesday. "He feels better today," A's manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday. "He's gone through multiple treatments yesterday, multiple treatments today. I think tomorrow will be kind of decision time on when we'll slot him in based on the fact that he'll throw a bullpen tomorrow and we'll have a better idea how he's feeling." Hill's next scheduled start is Saturday at Houston.