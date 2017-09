LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. He was recalled Tuesday and started against Minnesota. He gave up three runs on eight hits over 4 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in his sixth start for Oakland. “Did just enough to keep us in the game and keep us close,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said after Oakland’s 7-4 win. Surkamp is 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA.