Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler Ladendorf made his first career pitching appearance, tossing a scoreless eighth inning. It marked the second time this season the Athletics used a position player as a pitcher, with C Josh Phegley recording two outs in a scoreless inning on May 8 at Baltimore.

SS Marcus Semien recorded his 11th home run of the season off Astros LHP Tony Sipp in the seventh inning. Semien ranks second among major league shortstops in homers behind Rockies SS Trevor Story (15). The homer also marked his eighth in the seventh inning or later, which tops the majors.

RHP Jesse Hahn allowed a career-high seven runs in the shortest outing of his career. Hahn recorded just two outs with his previous shortest outing including his lasting 3 2/3 innings twice, the last time coming against the Rangers on June 10, 2015. Hahn had allowed six runs twice before, the last time coming on May 9, 2015 at Seattle.

LHP Rich Hill was scratched from his start on Saturday because of a mild groin strain. Hill, named American League Pitcher of the Month on Thursday, went 5-1 with a 2.13 ERA in May. Athletics RHP Kendall Graveman will move up one day, leaving Sunday's starter to be determined.