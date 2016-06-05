Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his fourth appearance with the Athletics. Coulombe allowed one walk and posted one strikeout in lowering his ERA to 3.68. In 16 relief appearances with the Sounds, Coulombe posted a 0.45 ERA and .171 opponents' batting average.

RHP Andrew Triggs was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. He allowed five runs on seven hits over four innings on Friday night, the longest appearance by an Oakland reliever this season. Triggs posted an 8.00 ERA in 10 relief outings with Oakland.

3B Danny Valencia slugged a leadoff home run off Astros RHP Collin McHugh in the sixth inning. It was his ninth homer on the season. Valencia is batting .560 (14-for-25) over his last seven games and .371 (33-for-89) with nine homers, 20 runs scored and 20 RBIs in the 24 games since he was reinstated from the disabled list. He is batting .397 (27-for-68) with seven homers and 14 RBIs in 20 career games against Houston.

DH Stephen Vogt singled in the third inning to extend his hitting streak to a season-long 10 games, two games shy of his career best (June 30-July 12, 2014). During his current streak, Vogt is batting .341 (14-for-41) with seven RBIs and a .923 OPS.

2B Jed Lowrie hit his first home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Luke Gregerson, snapping his streak of 40 homerless games to begin the season, the longest such streak of his career. It marked his fourth career game-tying homer and first in the ninth inning. It was also his first career homer with two outs in the ninth.