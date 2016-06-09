Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea took another step forward Tuesday, working a career-high seven innings in a 5-4 loss at Milwaukee Tuesday. Manaea went 1-3 with a 7.03 ERA in his first six starts this season, but has a 4.15 ERA in his last two starts with 14 strikeouts in 13 innings of work.

3B Danny Valencia was unavailable Tuesday because of a stomach bug, manager Bob Melvin said. Valencia first started experiencing symptoms when the A’s landed in Milwaukee Monday. He reported to the stadium late, was checked out by team doctors, then returned to the team hotel. He will be re-examined Wednesday.

RHP Liam Hendriks was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Stockton. Hendriks was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 10, retroactive to May 8, with a right triceps strain. Hendriks last pitched May 7, giving up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings, and is 0-0 with an 8.27 ERA in 16 1/3 innings.

LF Khris Davis was held out of the starting lineup Tuesday, still feeling the effects of being hit by a pitch Saturday at Houston. Davis said the elbow itself felt fine but was experiencing tingling and numbness in his hand and fingers. He was examined by team doctors Tuesday and will be re-evaluated before taking swings in the batting cage Wednesday, manager Bob Melvin said.

INF Yonder Alonso got a start at 3B with Danny Valencia unavailable due to illness and picked up two hits, extending his hitting streak to four games. Alonso has enjoyed the road this season; he is batting .302 (29-for-96) with six RBIs in 27 games away from the O.co Coliseum.