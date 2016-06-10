FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
June 11, 2016 / 2:27 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP R.J. Alvarez (right elbow surgery in March 2016) moved his rehab assignment from Class A Stockton to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, and he threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He struck out three without issuing a walk or allowing a hit. Alvarez made two rehab appearances for Stockton, giving up one run in two innings.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was acquired by the A’s from the Cubs in exchange for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. Oakland optioned Alcantara to Triple-A Nashville. In 53 games for Triple-A Iowa this year, Alcantara hit .264/.315/.437 with five homers and 21 RBIs. He went 2-for-26 with one RBI in 11 games for the Cubs last year.

