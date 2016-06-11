Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Max Muncy and RHP Zach Neal were recalled from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Triple-A.

INF Max Muncy was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday and started in right field, going 0-for-1 with two walks. Muncy joins the Athletics for the second time this season. He was recalled for the first time May 17 and went 2-for-5 with a walk in two games. Muncy was batting .263 with seven home runs and 20 RBIs in 44 games with Nashville. He made his major league debut with Oakland last year and batted .206 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 45 games.

RHP Daniel Mengden will make his major league debut on Saturday against the Reds in Cincinnati.

RHP Daniel Mengden is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make his major league debut Saturday in Cincinnati. Manager Bob Melvin said he was impressed by the little he saw of Mengden during spring training. “We knew the potential was there for him to move up very quickly, and he’s done exactly that,” Melvin said. “I did see him pitch in minor league camp, enough to be impressed by him. He had a good moving fastball and a good complement of pitches. Looked like he competed very hard. Had good velocity with sink as well.” Mengden, a former fourth-round draft choice, was acquired from Houston in exchange for Scott Kazmir in July 2015.

RHP Zach Neal was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and RHP Jesse Hahn was optioned to Triple-A on Friday.

RHP Zach Neal was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Friday. It’s his third stint this season with Oakland. Neal is 0-1 with an 11.25 ERA in three games, including one start for the Athletics. “Extra arm and a guy who give us some length,” manager Bob Melvin said.

RHP Liam Hendriks was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville. Hendriks was placed on the 15-day disabled list on May 10, retroactive to May 8, with a right triceps strain. Hendriks last pitched May 7, giving up three runs on four hits in 1 2/3 innings, and is 0-0 with an 8.27 ERA in 16 1/3 innings.

RHP Jessie Hahn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday after going 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA and a .331 opponents’ batting average combined over two stints with the Athletics. He tossed 3 2/3 innings and two-thirds of a frame in his last two starts. “We saw last year, when he pitches well, he performs at a high level,” manager Bob Melvin said. “When he’s giving us four-plus innings, it taxes the bullpen, there are ramifications for that. He just wasn’t himself.”

LHP Rich Hill was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday, retroactive to May 30, with a left groin strain. “He’s been trying to fight his way through it and get back on the mound,” manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s not going to do things for six or seven days. He’s a max-effort guy. It’s not in his vocabulary to back off.” Hill is 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts. He last pitched on May 29.