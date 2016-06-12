Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Mark Canha was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Canha had season-ending hip surgery on May 25. He hit .122 with three home runs and six runs batted in over 16 games before his injury.

RHP Daniel Mengden made his major league debut with a start on Saturday at Cincinnati. He allowed two earned runs on six hits and walked four while striking out five over 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Ryan Dull struck out Zack Cozart to strand runners at second and third in the sixth inning on Saturday, leaving him 26-for-26 in the number of inherited runners he’s kept from scoring this season. Opposing batters are 1-for-37 against him with runners in scoring position.

LF Khris Davis did not start on Saturday, the day after getting hit on the left elbow by a pitch for the second time in less than a week. Davis was hit at Houston on June 4 and in the third inning on Friday. “It bothered him a little bit as the game went on,” manager Bob Melvin said before Satuday’s game. After going 0-for-2 on Friday, Davis was hitless in his last nine at bats and 2-for-14 on the road trip before singling as a pinch-hitter in Saturday’s seventh inning.

RF Josh Reddick, who’s been on the disabled list since May 20 with a fractured left thumb, was due for another x-ray or MRI exam, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “He’s close to being able to do some baseball activities, like playing catch with a pad on his glove or some light swinging,” Melvin said. “We were looking at four weeks to let it heal, and we’re a little ahead of that.” Reddick was hitting .322 with five home runs and 18 runs batted in over 41 games before he was injured.