Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman left in the fourth inning on Sunday leading 4-1 at Cincinnati. He allowed one earned run and seven hits over four-plus innings. He walked two and struck out five and threw 76 pitches, but he was going to have a short leash. "He was tired," said manager Bob Melvin. "When came out for the fourth he was tired. I knew he was going to have a short leash with him. Rodriguez was as rested as anyone we had in the bullpen, so we went with him."

LHP Eric Surkamp will start Tuesday's game against Texas. He went 0-3 with a 6.41 ERA in six starts for the A's earlier this season. "He brings some experience," said manager Bob Melvin. "He hasn't worked deep in a game for us. That's what he'll be trying to do Tuesday and become a consistent part of the rotation which he hasn't been yet. I think we've shown that if you perform you stay. If you don't you get sent back." Surkamp is 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA in five starts at Triple-A Nashville.

LF Khris Davis returned to the lineup on Sunday. He did not start Saturday after being hit on the left elbow by a pitch on Friday. He singled as a pinch-hitter on Saturday. Davis went 2-for-5 on Sunday with a double and RBI single in the ninth inning.

SS Marcus Semien has developed into a solid two-way player in Oakland. "We knew he had some power," said manager Bob Melvin. "It's just maturing as a hitter and how they're going to pitch him and making adjustments along the way. His defense is where he's making his biggest strides." Semien hit a two-run homer on Sunday, his 12th. "I want to play every day and see different ways I can get better and help this team win," Semien said.