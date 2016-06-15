Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea exited his start Monday against Texas after 4 1/3 innings with a strain of the left pronator muscle in his pitching forearm. The initial diagnosis is that Manaea’s elbow ligaments are fine, but he will have an MRI exam Tuesday, and he doesn’t know if he will be able to make his next start. Manaea had a similar problem early in the season when was pitching for Triple-A Nashville. Then it flared up a little in his last start on June 7 at Milwaukee and again a day after a bullpen session in Cincinnati over the weekend. “My first thought was it’s pretty scary because I hear forearm stuff all the time and the TJ, that word,” he said, referring to Tommy John surgery. “I don’t like to think about it. ... Hopefully it’s nothing bad. The doc took a look at my ligaments, said it was good from what he could tell. Just hoping the MRI says the same.”

C Josh Phegley hit his first home run of the year Monday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of Oakland’s 14-5 win against Texas. Phegley had two hits in five at-bats. He raised his batting average to .309.

RHP Henderson Alvarez (right shoulder soreness) made a 55-pitch rehab start Monday night for Class A Stockton. He allowed three runs and six hits over 3 1/3 innings with two strikeouts and one walk. Alvarez underwent season-ending surgery on his shoulder on July 28 and began this season on the disabled list. He had a setback in his recovery last month, but the A’s hope he is back on track for a return to the big leagues this season. Alvarez went 12-7 with a 2.65 ERA in 2014 for Miami and made the National League All-Star team.

LF Khris Davis hit his 15th home run of the season Monday, a three-run shot in the third inning of Oakland’s 14-5 win against Texas. Davis sent LHP Cesar Ramos’ 2-0 fastball over the wall in left-center field. Davis went 2-for-4 with five RBIs and scored three times. He snapped a 10-game homerless streak.

RF Josh Reddick (fractured left thumb) took 25 swings off a tee. “It’s kind of the start of the process, getting him into baseball activities incrementally,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Reddick went on the 15-day disabled list on May 20. He is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks. If all goes well, Reddick probably will take batting practice on the field within a week, Melvin said.