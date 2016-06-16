Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday with a left pronator strain in his pitching forearm. An MRI revealed no ligament damage, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “It’s muscular and minor,” Melvin said. “Being cautious, put him on the DL.” Melvin said he’s hopeful the rookie will be able to rejoin Oakland’s rotation as soon as his 15-day stint on the DL ends. “So this is a little bit of a setback, but if you look at the big picture part of it, based on when you walk out there and what your feeling is when you hear forearm, you’re always to an extent thinking the worst, but that’s not the case here, so we’ll look at the bright side of it.” Manaea (2-4) left his start on Monday against Texas after 4 1/3 innings.

C Josh Phegley was hit by a pitch on his left kneecap in the ninth inning of a 10-6 loss to Texas on Tuesday night and left the game for a pinch runner. Phegley limped to the dugout. A’s manager Bob Melvin said he doesn’t know whether Phegley will be available to play Wednesday against the Rangers. “We’ll see,” Melvin said. “I think he’ll be alright.”

LHP Eric Surkamp (0-4), who was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville, gave up seven runs and seven hits, including two home runs, in 2 1/3 innings in a 10-6 loss to Texas. He’s winless in seven starts for the A’s this season and has lost has past seven major league starts. His last big league win came Sept. 12, 2011, with the San Francisco Giants against San Diego. This is Surkamp’s fourth stint with the A’s this season. “Tonight was just a weird thing,” Surkamp said. “My arm felt great, but I just felt like I had nothing behind the ball. I don’t know what it was. Just checking the board, the velocity, I was letting some of them go and they weren’t coming out like I‘m used to.” Surkamp is 3-1 with a 3.07 ERA for Nashville but winless with an 8.07 ERA for the A‘s. “That’s the way baseball is,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. “You go back and forth until you pitch well enough to stay here. So he pitched well in the minor leagues. He just hasn’t done it here at this point.” Surkamp will likely soon be sent down to Triple-A again.

RHP Liam Hendriks (right triceps strain) allowed one run and one hit in 1 1/3 innings of relief in a rehab outing for Triple-A Nashville on Monday and will make another appearance Thursday for Nashville. “Everything’s going well with him,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Hendriks is 0-0 with an 8.27 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the A‘s, who acquired him from Toronto on Nov. 20 in a trade for RHP Jesse Chavez.

LF Khris Davis went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in two runs and scored once for the A’s in a 10-6 loss to loss to Texas on Tuesday night. He’s batting .529 (9-for-17) with five home runs, 15 RBIs and nine runs in five games against the Rangers this season.