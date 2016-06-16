Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden will make the start during Thursday's finale of the four-game set with visiting Texas. It will be Mengden's first appearance since making his Major League debut in Cincinnati on June 11 after 43 minor league appearances, including 34 starts, in three pro seasons.

RHP Sonny Gray is 0-1 with a 3.36 earned-run average during three starts in June since being activated from the disabled list on June 5. While getting a no-decision after surrendering a 5-0 lead, Gray is 0-5 with a 7.36 ERA over his last eight starts.

RHP Henderson Alvarez threw a 45-pitch bullpen session on Wednesday, and plans to start for Triple-A Nashville on Saturday when he hopes to pitch 5-6 innings as his rehabilitation from shoulder surgery 11 months ago continues. A's manager Bob Melvin left the door open to the possibility Alvarez's next action could be for Oakland if all goes well with Nashville.

CF Billy Burns went 2-for-5 with two doubles to raise his batting average to .313 at night. He hit two doubles in the same game for the third time in his career.

LHP Rich Hill, one of 11 Athletics on the disabled list, is throwing from 200 feet away but has yet to take the mound. Out since May 30 with a groin strain, Hill is "probably about a week or so away" from throwing off the mound, according to Oakland manager Bob Melvin.

RF Josh Reddick planned to take batting practice on Friday before the A's host the Angels. Making progress from a fractured left thumb incurred on May 20, Reddick could begin a rehabilitation assignment thereafter, A's manager Bob Melvin said.