June 18, 2016

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman hopes to see the fifth inning for the first time this month when he opens a three-game series Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. Graveman has allowed only 12 runs in his last five games, but hits (35 in 24 1/3 innings) and walks (11) have shortened those outings. Staked to an early lead, he couldn’t finish the fifth inning in his last start at Cincinnati despite allowing only one run. He allowed seven hits and two walks in the 76-pitch adventure. Graveman has never beaten the Angels in his career (0-1), but does sport a nice 2.12 ERA over 17 innings against them in three starts.

RF Max Muncy ended Texas Rangers RHP Colby Lewis’ no-hit bid with a leadoff double in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 5-1 loss. Muncy had been 0-for-2, including a sixth-inning bunt attempt when Lewis was pitching a perfect game. The double was the first of Muncy’s career.

RHP Daniel Mengden pitched his second consecutive outstanding game in defeat Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Texas Rangers. Matched up with Rangers RHP Colby Lewis, who was pitching a perfect game for 7 2/3 innings, Mengden kept the A’s in a scoreless tie until CF Ian Desmond led off the seventh with a solo home run. The rookie wound up pitching 6 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits. He’s allowed four runs (three earned) over 12 innings in his first two career starts.

RHP Zach Neal is being considered for a second start Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim, A’s manager Bob Melvin indicated. Neal was promoted from Triple-A Nashville to start May 25 at Seattle, allowing eight hits and seven runs in four innings. The rookie has been more effective as a reliever, giving up 10 hits and six runs in eight innings. His best effort came in Monday’s win over Texas, when he pitched three innings (two hits, one run) to record his first career save.

