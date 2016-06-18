Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman gave up one run and three hits over a season-high seven innings but got a no-decision Friday night in Oakland’s 3-2 victory against the Angels. He struck out four and walked one. “Best we’ve seen him yet, and I think he found out if he throws his sinker in the zone, as long as it’s down, he can get a lot of ground balls, and he got a lot of ground balls, and that’s vintage Kendall,” A’s manager Bob Melvin said.

LHP Sean Manaea (left pronator strain) played catch from as far as 90 feet on Friday. A’s manager Bob Melvin said that’s an encouraging sign that Manaea might be able to be activated June 29, the first day he’s eligible. Manaea went on the DL on June 14, one day after he had to leave his start against Texas in the fifth inning because of tightness in his left forearm. “Throwing out to that distance right now and feeling good certainly is a positive step forward,” Melvin said.

RHP Andrew Triggs will be called up Saturday from Triple-A Nashville and make his first career major league start against the Angels. Triggs has only one start in his entire professional career and that came at Double-A in 2014. He’ll be making a spot start for injured LHP Sean Manaea, and the A’s will undoubtedly need to use multiple relievers. Triggs has made 10 relief appearances for the A’s this season. He has an 8.00 ERA in 18.0 innings with 18 strikeouts and five walks. The A’s claimed him off waivers from the Orioles on March 16. He’s 2-1 with a 3.48 ERA in nine relief appearances with Nashville.

LF Khris Davis hit his 16th home run of the season Friday night, a solo blast in the fourth inning of Oakland’s 3-2 victory over the Angels. Davis went 2-for-4 and is batting .360 (9-for-25) with nine RBIs in his past seven games. Thirteen of his 16 home runs have come in night games.

OF Billy Burns had the first walk-off hit of his career Friday night, an RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning of a 3-2 victory over the Angels. “It was great, of course,” Burns said of his first career walk-off hit. “It’s nice when you don’t really get hits the whole game and then you come up and come through for the team and find a way to find a hole.” A’s shortstop Marcus Semien worked a two-out walk off Angels right-hander Fernando Salas in the bottom of the ninth and went to third on RF Jake Smolinski’s single to right. Then Burns grounded the first pitch he saw to left field, driving in Semien.

LHP Rich Hill (left groin strain) threw a 10-pitch bullpen session Friday. Hill suffered a setback the last time he threw off the mound and Melvin said the A’s will “take it a little slower” this time. Hill, who went on the 15-day disabled list May 30, will throw another bullpen session Sunday. Hill has been the A’s best starting pitcher this season. He’s 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA with 74 strikeouts in 64 innings.

RF Josh Reddick (fractured left thumb) took batting practice on the field Friday and will again on Saturday. If all goes well, Reddick will begin a rehab assignment on Sunday with Triple-A Nashville, A’s manager Bob Melvin said. Melvin said Reddick will probably play five or six rehab games before being activated. Reddick has been on the DL since May 20. He fractured the thumb while sliding into second base.

