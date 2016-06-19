Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Nashville. Ladendorf is batting .080 with one RBI in 26 games over two stints with the A's. Ladendorf went 2-for-23 in 20 games after being recalled from Nashville on May 10 for his second stint with the A's. In 16 games for the Sounds, Ladendorf is batting .239 with one home run and three RBIs. Ladendorf was sent down to open a roster spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Andrew Triggs, who was recalled from Nashville and made his first career major league start Saturday, facing the Angels.

LHP Sean Manaea continued making progress Saturday in his recovery from a left pronator strain in his pitching forearm. He played catch from 120 feet and was "feeling no issues" with his left arm, A's manager Bob Melvin said. "So that's a good thing. We felt like that would be the case, and I think we're on schedule for him to be ready sooner rather than later." Manaea went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday and will be eligible to be activated June 29

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Nashville on Saturday and made his first career major league start, allowing one run on three hits over three-plus innings. Triggs, who struck out one and walked none, exited after giving up a leadoff home run to CF Mike Trout that tied the game 1-1. Triggs had made 10 relief appearances for the A's this season and had an ERA of 8.00 going into the game. A's manager Bob Melvin made it a bullpen game with two starters -- LHPs Rich Hill and Sean Manaea -- on the disabled list. Triggs had only one previous start in his professional career, and that came in Double-A in 2014. "Getting to pitch at the beginning of the game was pretty exciting," Triggs said. "It's what I used to do through college. I was able to go back to that for one start." Melvin said he thought Triggs "pitched great" in his starting debut. "He takes this role and embraced it. He's done a great job with his versatility."

3B Danny Valencia went 1-for-3 with a walk and drove in Oakland's only run Saturday in a 7-1 loss to the Angels. Since being reinstated from the disabled list on May 6, Valencia is batting .346 with 10 home runs and 25 RBIs in 34 games.

RHP Liam Hendriks (right triceps strain) is "ready to go" and will be activated from the 15-day disabled list "in the next couple days," manager Bob Melvin said Saturday. Hendriks, who had a rehab assignment in Nashville, worked out in Oakland before Saturday's game against the Angels. He's 0-0 with a 8.27 ERA in 11 relief appearances for the A's. Oakland acquired him from the Toronto Blue Jays on Nov. 20 in exchange for RHP Jesse Chavez.