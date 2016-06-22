Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Nashville Tuesday.

LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Nashville on Tuesday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for INF/OF Arismendy Alcantra, who was called up. Coulombe is 1-0 with a 4.61 ERA in 10 relief appearances spanning three stints with the A's.

LHP Sean Manaea (left pronator strain) threw his second bullpen session on Tuesday since going on the disabled list June 14 and will make a rehab start Friday for Class A Stocton. A's manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Manaea will need only one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. "He hasn't been out that long. If he pitches on Friday, it could be as early as five or six days after that."

RHP Sonny Gray gave up two runs (one earned) and seven hits in six innings and got a no-decision in Oakland's 5-3 victory over the Brewers on Tuesday night. He struck out seven, walked one and left after throwing 100 pitches. Gray hasn't won since April 22 at Toronto and has a five-game losing streak, but he has pitched much better in his past four starts after a stint on the disabled list with a strained right trapezius. "My curveball and slider were both pretty sharp tonight and I felt like I was throwing my fastball for the most part where I wanted to," Gray said. "I think overall it was OK. ... Now I've got to figure out how to get a little deeper in the game." Gray is 0-1 with a 3.28 ERA in his past four starts.

SS Marcus Semien went 3-for-4 with a two-run triple and drove in three runs on Tuesday night in a 5-3 victory over Milwaukee. Semien came into the game on an 0-for-15 skid. He'd gone four games without a hit, six without an RBI and eight without an extra-base hit. Semien put a decisive end to all those streaks. "I tried to get ready early and see the ball," Semien said. "That's what it comes down to. We had some tough games. For myself, I wasn't getting my foot down early and seeing it. ... The quality at-bats weren't coming. I tried to get back to that today, worked hard in early BP to just find my stroke and get ready early." Semien snapped his hitless streak with a second-inning single but saved his most important hits for late in the game. The A's trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Semien lined an opposite-field RBI single to right with two outs. The A's scored three more runs in the seventh -- all unearned -- taking a 5-2 lead. 1B Yonder Alonso lined a run-scoring single with two outs off

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville. The A's acquired Alcantara from the Cubs on June 9 in exchange for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. Alcantara was assigned to Nashville, where he hit .162 (6-for-37) with one home run and three RBIs in 10 games. Alcantra hit .248 in 63 Triple-A game overall and was leading the Pacific Coast League in steals, going 26-for-26. Alcantra hit .194 with 10 home runs and 30 RBIs in 81 career games with the Cubs. He has spent time in Triple-A this season at second base, shortstop and center field. "He's comfortable playing just about anywhere," A's manager Bob Melvin said before Tuesday's game against Milwaukee. "He's comfortable in all three of the outfield spots, a guy that plays the middle of the diamond, has some speed, switch-hits. So when you're talking about versatility he really fits that bill."

OF Andrew Lambo, who has played most of this season for the Oakland's Triple-A team in Nashville, underwent surgery Friday for testicular cancer, the A's announced Tuesday. "Thank you everyone for the prayers and support," Lambo tweeted Tuesday. "I'm truly blessed to have soo much love. I'm going to beat this and be back on the diamond." The A's claimed Lambo off waivers from Pittsburgh on Nov. 6. He hit two homers and had five RBIs during spring training and had one at-bat with the A's, going 0-for-1 on April 7 against the White Sox. "He's a pretty gregarious guy, fits in well in the clubhouse," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "At some point in time we figured we'd see him this year, but right now this is what he's got going on and it's a lot more important than that. So we got our fingers crossed. Thoughts and prayers with him."