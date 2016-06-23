Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden (0-3) gave up three runs on seven hits over six innings in his third career major league start Wednesday, a 4-2 loss to Milwaukee. Mengden struck out nine and walked one. Through three games and 18 innings, he has allowed only six earned runs but is still searching for his first big league victory. "It's not frustrating," Mengden said. "I'm just going out there and trying to give our team a chance to win. We'll get it eventually."

SS Marcus Semien started his 71st straight game this season Wednesday. He's the only Athletic to appear in every game this year. "He's as durable as anybody we have, and nobody works as hard pregame either," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Semien. "So he's one of a kind as far as that goes. I played with Cal Ripken, who had all kinds of energy like that, too. He took infield every day, he did early work. He just had that work ethic in him and seemed like he never needed a break, and Marcus is the same way. Marcus, there's time when (third base coach Ron Washington} says, 'Let's take a day off from your routine work out here,' and Marcus has nothing to do with that. It's pretty impressive."

OF Coco Crisp went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double for the A's on Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Milwaukee. He snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a first-inning double off Brewers RHP Junior Guerra. Crisp gave the A's a 1-0 lead in the fourth inning, leading off with a home run into the right-field seats off Guerra. The blast was Crisp's sixth of the season.

LHP Rich Hill (left groin strain) will make a rehab start for Class-A Stockton on Monday. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday and will throw another one Friday. A's manager Bob Melvin said that, barring a setback, Hill will likely need one rehab start before rejoining the rotation. "I'd like to throw him right in there, but we've got to make sure we get him in a game scenario against another team," Melvin said. Hill is 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA.