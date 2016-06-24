Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman got his first victory since May 30, limiting the Angels to two runs in 6 2/3 innings of Oakland's 5-4 win Thursday. Graveman gave up eight hits but did not walk a batter. Twelve of the 20 outs he recorded came on ground balls, his sinker a key to his success. "It's a thing you can throw on a 2-1, 3-1 count and still get outs like we did tonight. You don't have to go off-speed all the time," Graveman said. "Just locating in the bottom of the zone. (Catcher Stephen) Vogt did another great job, he's setting his body up better behind the plate to be able to stick some of the lower pitches that may be borderline down, and I think it's really setting my eyes down there."

RHP Ryan Dull has stranded all 30 inherited runners this season, the most in the majors among relief pitchers who have not allowed an inherited runner to score. Opponents are batting just .024 (1-for-42) with runners in scoring position against him. First batters faced are 1-for-30 with two walks.

LHP Eric Surkamp will start Friday against the Angels, as A's manager Bob Mevlin moved him up one day from his scheduled start Saturday. Surkamp, 0-5 with a 7.20 ERA in eight starts, has not recorded a victory since pitching in relief for the White Sox on Sept. 14, 2014. His last win as a starter came Sept. 12, 2011, when pitching for the Giants. He is 0-2 with a 3.38 ERA in two career starts against the Angels.

LHP Rich Hill, out since May 30 with a strained left groin, is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday. If all goes well, he will make a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Monday. Hill is 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts, by far Oakland's best pitcher this season. The club is hoping Hill will need only the one rehab start before rejoining the big league rotation.