Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Dillon Overton will start Saturday against the Angels, making his major league debut. He is 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA in 14 games (13 starts) for Triple-A Nashville this season, including going 7-0 with a 1.40 ERA in his last seven starts. He was a second-round draft pick of the A’s in 2013 but had to have Tommy John surgery before making his professional debut.

LHP Eric Surkamp gave up four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks in 3 2/3 innings Friday against the Angels, getting a no-decision in the A’s 7-4 win. At 0-5, Surkamp remained winless this season in nine starts.

SS Marcus Semien leads all American League shortstops with 13 home runs. He’s hitting just .244 overall, but has been much better in clutch situations. Semien is hitting .327 (36 for 110) with runners on base compared to .176 (24 for 136) with the bases empty.

LHP Rich Hill, out since May 30 with a strained left groin, threw a 35-pitch bullpen session Friday and reported feeling good. He’ll begin a rehab assignment for Class-A Stockton on Monday and if all goes well, could rejoin the rotation by the end of next week. Hill is 8-3 with a 2.25 ERA in 11 starts this season.