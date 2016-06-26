Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Dillon Overton was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

LHP Dillon Overton won his major league debut Saturday night after being promoted from Triple-A Nashville. Despite allowing three home runs, Overton permitted three runs, seven hits and two walks while collecting three strikeouts and throwing 108 pitches. The left-hander became the first A's pitcher to win his major league debut since Bobby Cramer in 2010. Overton also is the fifth starting pitcher to make his major league debut with the A's this year.

3B Danny Valencia hit his 11th home run of the season and drove in three runs Saturday night. Valencia propelled RHP Jhoulys Chacin's 91 mph fastball, the first pitch he saw, over the center-field fence for a two-run drive in the top of the first inning, then added an RBI single in the sixth during a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Valencia hit 11 homers for the A's last year after arriving in August from the Toronto Blue Jays, for whom he hit seven home runs.

RHP Sonny Gray hopes to break a five-game losing streak, the worst of his career, Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. During that streak, Gray has compiled a 6.41 earned-run average less than a year after finishing third in the American League with a 2.73 ERA. Gray also leads the American League with 11 wild pitches. He has not won since April 22.

RHP Henderson Alvarez was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Saturday. Alvarez, who signed as a free agent in December, underwent surgery on his right shoulder last July and has yet to pitch for the A's. The club interrupted Alvarez's rehabilitation program after he met with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday and Thursday.

LHP Eric Surkamp was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday. With the A's this season, Surkamp is 0-5 with a 6.98 earned-run average. The left-hander has had three stints with the A's since May 11.

LF Coco Crisp moved into ninth place in career games played among the club's outfielders since it moved to Oakland. In his 628th game for the A's, Crisp collected three hits, including two doubles, drove in two runs and scored four more in a 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels . Crisp surpassed Bill North, the center fielder for the Athletics' World Series champions in 1973 and 1974.