3B/OF Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left pronator) will be reinstated from the disabled list to pitch Wednesday's game against the Giants.

LHP Rich Hill (strained left groin) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday and pitch that day against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RF Josh Reddick was activated from the disabled list Tuesday - his first game since fracturing his left thumb May 19.