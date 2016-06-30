Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman stood to be the winning pitcher in the Athletics' 13-11 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night despite a subpar outing, only to watch the bullpen blow a 5-4 lead. Graveman could hardly complain. He allowed a pair of two-run innings and nine hits in all in his five innings before getting bailed out by a four-run A's uprising in the top of the sixth. The no-decision extended Graveman's string of games without a loss to seven.

3B/OF Max Muncy was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to create a roster spot for RF Josh Reddick, who returned from the disabled list. Muncy made 10 starts in right field after Reddick broke his thumb in a game on May 19. He hit just .233 (7-for-30) since his most recent call-up from Triple-A.

LHP Sean Manaea (strained left pronator) is expected to be reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Wednesday and is scheduled to be Oakland's starting pitcher against San Francisco. The rookie has responded well from a disastrous first three starts (0-1, 11.37 ERA) to go 2-3 with a 4.17 ERA over his last six outings. The injury occurred in his last start, June 13 against Texas. Manaea has never faced the Giants.

INF Ryon Healy was selected by Major League Baseball to play in the Futures Game on July 10, two days before the All-Star Game, in San Diego. The 24-year-old, the Athletics' third-round pick out of Oregon in 2013, will play on the United States team. Healy, 24, has hit a combined .342 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs at Double-A Midland and Triple-A Nashville this season.

OF Jake Smolinski provided the big blow Tuesday in the Athletics' 13-11 win over the Giants, a three-run, pinch-hit home run that gave the A's the lead for good in the eighth inning. The homer was his fourth of the season, but first not only of the year but of his career in a pinch-hitting role. It came off Giants LHP Javier Lopez, who hadn't allowed a hit to a right-handed batter all season.

LHP Rich Hill (strained left groin) will be activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday in time to pitch that day against the Pirates, A's manager Bob Melvin reported Tuesday. Hill made a rehab start for Class A Stockton on Monday. He is 8-3 for Oakland this season, having recorded more than twice as many wins as any other A's pitcher.

RF Josh Reddick went 1-for-6 on Tuesday in Oakland's win over the Giants after being reinstated from the 15-day disabled list earlier in the day. Despite going just 3-for-25 over six games in an injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Nashville, Reddick was thrust immediately back into the No. 3 spot in the lineup. He recorded a .468 average over a 14-game stretch before breaking his left thumb while sliding into second base on May 19.