Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was recalled Friday from Triple-A Nashville. In two stints with the A's, Ladendorf hit .080 (2-for-25). He was batting .273 with one home run and five RBIs in 25 games with Nashville. He made 15 appearances in center field, five in left field and five at shortstop. In nine games with Nashville since being sent down June 18, Ladendorf hit .344. "He does a little bit of everything for us," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "We'll get him a start here probably at second base on Sunday. I think when we ended up sending him down, he was as comfortable as we've seen him here at the big leagues." Before calling up Ladendorf, Melvin had a three-man bench with no backup infielder.

RHP Dillon Overton, who gave up eight runs on eight hits in a 12-6 loss Thursday to San Francisco, was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Overton went 1-1 with an 11.42 ERA in his first two career major league starts. He won his major league debut against the Angels before losing to the Giants.

RHP Sonny Gray (3-7) lost his career-high sixth consecutive game Friday as the A's fell 7-3 to the Pirates. Gray hasn't won since April 22 at Toronto. He gave up a season-high-tying seven runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out four, walked one, hit a batter and threw two wild pitches, giving him a major-league-high 13. "That was obviously not a very good start," Gray said. "There were times, like in the sixth, where I got two quick outs. I have to be able to shut that inning down and get back out there for the seventh. And not hit a guy and walk another, it just escalated from there."

LF Khris Davis returned to the starting lineup Friday against Pittsburgh after missing two games with a bruised left shoulder. Davis went hitless in four at-bats in a 7-3 loss to the Pirates. Davis, who leads the A's in home runs (19) and RBIs (53), had his six-game hitting streak snapped.

SS Marcus Semien hit his 17th home run of the season and second in two days on Friday against Pittsburgh. Semien crushed LHP Jeff Locke's 3-2 pitch over the left-center field fence in the first inning with a runner on first, giving Oakland a 2-0 lead. Semien set a single-season high for home runs on Thursday against the Giants. "He keeps getting better and better and the production goes up," manager Bob Melvin said.

OF Jake Smolinski started in center field, his first career major league appearance at the position. A's manager Bob Melvin said he wanted to give regular CF Coco Crisp some rest and also wanted to get the hot-hitting Smolinski's bat in the lineup against Pirates LHP Jeff Locke. "Jake played quite a bit of center field this year, 20-plus games, in Triple-A, and the way he's swinging the bat, especially against left-handed pitching, we had to find a way to get him in there today," Melvin said. Smolinski went 1-for-4 and is batting .328. He caught both fly balls that came his way and did not make an error.