Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs was assigned to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday, opening a spot on the 25-man roster for RHP Rich Hill (strained left groin), who was activated from the disabled list and started against Pittsburgh. Triggs has a 6.20 ERA in 13 appearances over six stints with the A's. He's 2-1 with two saves and a 3.14 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Nashville

C Josh Phegley missed Saturday's game against Pittsburgh with a sore right knee and might have to go on the disabled list for the second time this season, A's manager Bob Melvin said after a 4-2, 10-inning loss. "There's a chance," Melvin said of Phegley going on the DL. "His knee blew up again. Looked at him today. I'll probably know more in a little bit but there is a possibility of that. He didn't feel it till he went home and got up this morning."

OF Coco Crisp had his 300th career double in the third inning on Saturday night in a 4-2, 10-inning loss to Pittsburgh. He became the 33rd active player in the major leagues with at least 300 doubles. Crisp has hit safely in nine straight games. Of his past 15 hits, 11 went for extra bases -- seven doubles, two triples and two home runs.

A's LHP Rich Hill came off the disabled list Saturday after missing more than a month with a strained groin and pitched six strong innings in a 4-2, 10-inning loss to Pittsburgh. Making his first start since May 29, Hill (8-3) allowed two runs, both in the fourth inning, on four hits and got a no-decision but left with his five-game winning streak intact. Hill struck out six, walked two and left after throwing 83 pitches. "Everything was good command," Hill said. "Breaking ball was good, changeup was good, slider was good. I just expect more out of myself going out there. When we go out there and score two runs we (need) a shutdown inning and keep us ahead and let them work. That's one thing that didn't sit well with me."

RF Josh Reddick went 4-for-4 with a double, matching his career high for hits on Saturday night in a 4-2, 10-inning loss to Pittsburgh. It marked the sixth time overall and second time this season he has had four hits in a game. He also had his first RBI since coming off the disabled list on Tuesday, driving in OF Coco Crisp with a third-inning single. Reddick thought he had another RBI in the fifth with the scored tied 2-2. With two outs, 2B Jed Lowrie singled and Reddick sent a long drive off the right-field wall. But the ball settled in a small hole at the base of the fence for a ground-rule double. Lowrie had to stay at third. "It was very frustrating," Reddick said. "Could have won the game. Over the years, I've obviously seen (the hole) but never really paid attention to it. After it happened, I went out there and it was literally a three-inch gap to put a baseball in. Never hit a hole in one before even in golf so I guess this is going to have to count."