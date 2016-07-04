Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden (1-4) allowed four runs on seven hits over 5 1/3 innings in the Athletics' 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. Mengden, who was coming off his first career big league win, struck out five and walked four. "He's pitched so well for us (previously)," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Every time out, he's pitched really well and deep in games. This is the first time he really hasn't. I don't think he was tired. They made some pretty good swings toward the end of his outing."

C Josh Phegley (strained right knee) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, and he might need surgery, manager Bob Melvin said. Phegley had an MRI exam, and A's doctors are "mulling over what they're seeing right now in there," Melvin said. Phegley was on the DL from May 10-26 with a strained right knee. He had a cortisone shot that helped, but the inflammation and pain returned Saturday. "Well, we thought we were past it," Melvin said. "You get a cortisone injection, at some point in time that kind of dissipates. It's still an issue for him. Put him on the DL and see if we can get past it." Phegley is batting .256 with one home run and 10 RBIs in 26 games for the A's. He hit .130 (3-for-24) in his past eight games.

C Matt McBride was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, and he started against Pittsburgh. He replaced injured C Josh Phegley (strained right knee) on the 25-man roster. McBride went 1-for-2 with a double, drove in a run and scored once. This marks McBride's third stint with the A's this season. He didn't get into a game in his first stint (April 27-28), but he started four games at catcher and made eight appearances during his second from May 13-26, hitting .222 with one RBI.

CF Coco Crisp extended his hitting streak to 10 games Sunday with an RBI single in the fifth inning of a 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. Crisp went 2-for-5. He is hitting .381 (16-for-42) during his streak.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez left the game with a strained right shoulder in the eighth inning Sunday after his third pitch to the second batter he faced. Manager Bob Melvin said Rodriguez will have an MRI exam and could land on the disabled list. Rodriguez is 2-0 with 4.20 ERA. He walked five and allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning in his previous outing on Thursday against the Giants.