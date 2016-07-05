FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch
July 6, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Kendall Graveman got the win, allowing one run on three hits and four walks in 6 2/3 innings pitched. Graveman has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts and has earned a victory in each of his last three decisions.

LHP Daniel Coulombe was optioned to Triple-A Nashville. Coulombe is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in 13 games this season.

RHP Ryan Dull tossed 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, stranding a pair of runners on base in the seventh. Dull has now stranded all 36 runners he has inherited this season, the longest streak to start a season in the expansion era (1961).

RHP Andrew Triggs was recalled from Triple-A Nashville. Triggs has a 6.20 ERA in 13 appearances with the A's this season.

3B Danny Valencia doubled to start the three-run seventh inning and came around to score. It snapped an 0-for-17 skid at the plate for the former Twin.

LHP Patrick Schuster had his contract selected from Triple-A Nashville. Schuster, a 13th round pick of Arizona in the 2009 MLB Draft, was 1-0 with a 1.30 ERA in 28 appearances with Nashville this season.

OF Andrew Lambo was recalled from Triple-A Nashville and placed on the 60-day disabled list as he recovers from surgery for testicular cancer. Lambo, 27, was hitless in one at-bat for Oakland this year. He batted .255/.321/.384 with four homers and 30 RBIs in 56 games for Nashville.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a right shoulder strain. Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 34 relief appearances this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
