Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea took the loss on Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings of work. It was the fourth time this season Manaea has surrendered at least five runs in a start (11 starts). "It just seemed like middle of the plate with some stuff," said Athletics manager Bob Melvin. "Early on, he was good, he threw some really good pitches, had some good sequences. Toward the end, he centered up some balls and they got some good swings on them."

C Josh Phegley had surgery on Tuesday to remove a cyst from his right knee. Phegley, who was placed on the disabled list on Sunday, is hitting .256 with one homer and 10 RBIs in 78 at-bats this season. He could return shortly after the All-Star break.

3B Danny Valencia went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. It was Valencia's first homer since June 25 and 12th this season. He has at least one hit in all six games against the Twins, his former club, hitting .526 with two homers, six RBIs and four runs scored in those games.

SS Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in the second inning. It was Semien's 18th homer of the season, tied for the second most by an A's shortstop before the All-Star break (Eddie Joost, 1949), one shy of Miguel Tejada's team record in 2001.

RHP Patrick Schuster entered the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. The appearance marked his major league debut. He struck out the first batter he faced, Minnesota's Max Kepler, on three pitches, but was responsible for three runs on two hits and a walk in one inning of work.