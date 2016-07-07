Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Sonny Gray allowed one run on six hits but walked four and struck out five in six innings of work on Wednesday. Despite the solid outing, Gray was unable to secure his first victory since April 22, a span of 12 starts. Gray has allowed two earned runs or fewer in five of his last seven starts.

C Stephen Vogt went 1-for-3 and was one of two A's with a hit against Ervin Santana. Vogt finished the series against the Twins 3-for-7, raising his batting average to .268.

DH Billy Butler ended Santana's bid for a perfect game with a two-out double off the left-field wall in the fifth inning. Butler finished the game 1-for-3 and is now hitting .248 this season. He upped his career average against Minnesota to .305.

RHP Fernando Rodriguez had an MRI on his shoulder that revealed a strained rotator cuff. The injury will shut him down indefinitely but is not expected to require surgery to repair. Rodriguez, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Monday, has a 4.20 ERA in 40 2/3 innings of work this season.