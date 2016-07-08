Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Danny Valencia singled and scored in the second inning and finished 1-for-4 on Thursday. He is batting .387 (29-for-75) in his career against Houston, which ranks second among active players with a minimum of 70 at-bats.

CF Coco Crisp was ejected in the top of the fifth inning by home plate umpire D.J. Reyburn for arguing balls and strike. Crisp protested by tossing his bat after striking out, with the bat landing near Reyburn. Crisp, who finished 0-for-3, admitted afterward that he tossed the bat too close to Reyburn and showed remorse for acting out of anger.

LHP Rich Hill won his career-high-tying sixth straight decision, the A's longest streak since Sonny Gray did so June 18-July 24, 2014. He allowed just one run on three hits and two walks over six strong innings Thursday, matching his twice-accomplished season high of 10 strikeouts. Hill owns a 2.05 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 44 innings during the streak.

1B Yonder Alonso delivered the Athletics a one-run lead with his RBI double in the second inning off Astros RHP Doug Fister. Alonso has hit safely in each of his seven games against Houston this season at a .462 (12-for-26) clip. Alonso added an infield single in the ninth, but five of his 12 hits against the Astros this season have gone for extra bases.