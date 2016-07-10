Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman matched his career high of eight innings and retired the first 14 batters he faced before surrendering a two-out single to Astros 1B A.J. Reed in the fifth inning. Graveman also tossed eight innings in a complete game on June 13, 2015, at the Angels.

3B Tyler Ladendorf made only his ninth start of the season, spelling Danny Valencia while batting ninth. Ladendorf finished 0-for-4 with two strikeouts after entering the game batting .120 with one RBI and two runs as a starter.

RHP Ryan Dull earned his first save of the season and second of his career but allowed two inherited runners to score in the process. Dull had stranded all 36 runners he had inherited this season, the longest such streak by any pitcher in the expansion era (since 1961) according to Elias Sports Bureau.

C Stephen Vogt fell a triple shy of the cycle, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs. It marked the third time in his career that he has fallen a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Vogt matched his career high for hits (done seven times) and each of his seven home runs this season have been solo shots off right-handers. Astros RHP Lance McCullers surrendered the homer to Vogt in the second inning.