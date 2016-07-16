Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden gave up seven runs (six earned) on six hits and lasted only 3 1/3 innings Friday night in Oakland's 8-7 victory against Toronto. He struck out two, walked three and threw two wild pitches in a no-decision. Mengden is 0-2 with 10.80 ERA over his past two starts and 1-4 with a 5.54 ERA overall.

3B/1B Ryon Healy was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his major league debut Friday night against Toronto, starting at third base. Healy went 0-for-4 but made several nice defensive plays in the A's 8-7 victory. Healy, a third-round draft pick in 2013 out of the University of Oregon, started in place of regular 3B Danny Valencia. Valencia's playing at third will be reduced significantly, according to A's manager Bob Melvin. "Being in the position we're in, we have to find out about some guys, and this guy's put (himself) in a position where he's going to be here and he's going to play third base for us," Melvin said. Valencia will see more time at first base, DH and left field. Healy began the season at Double-A Midland, where he spent the entire 2015 season, but he earned a promotion to Nashville and represented the U.S. in the Futures Game at San Diego on Sunday, going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk. Healy said he reacted to being sent back to Midland "the only way" he could. "Let it really light a fire under my rear end and put a chip on my shoulder and really just let me prove everyone wrong and let that fire me inside and out and play as hard as I could, and I think that's benefited me so far, but I'm not done yet."

3B Danny Valencia was replaced in the starting lineup Friday against Toronto by rookie Ryon Healy, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville and made his major league debut. A's manager Bob Melvin said he wants to give Healy a long look at third base and that Valencia will get most of his playing time at first base, DH and left field in a utility role. This move raises the probability that the A's will try to trade Valencia, a player they signed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Aug. 3 last year. Valencia is batting .304 with 12 home runs and 33 RBIs. "They're going to want to obviously get a look at (Healy)," Valencia told csnbayarea.com. "I didn't think I'd go from hitting fourth to not playing." Valencia came off the bench in the top of the fifth and replaced 1B Yonder Alonso, who was ejected in the bottom of the fourth for arguing balls and strikes. Valencia, who went 1-for-2 and hit the ball hard twice, will be in the lineup Saturday, Melvin said.

C Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, drove in three runs and scored twice in an 8-7 victory against the Blue Jays on Friday night. Vogt now has eight home runs, each on a solo shot off a right-handed pitcher. He homered on Blue Jays RHP Marcus Stroman in the fifth inning Friday, tying the game 7-7.

LF Khris Davis hit his 20th home run of the season Friday night, a two-run shot in the fifth inning of an 8-7 victory against Toronto. Davis went 3-for-4 and drove in three runs. This marks his third straight season with at least 20 home runs.

RHP Nick Tepesch was designated for assignment Friday, opening a spot on the 40-man roster for 3B/1B Ryon Healy, who was promoted from Triple-A Nashville. Tepesch had been pitching for Nashville since the A's claimed him off waivers from the Dodgers on June 27. He went 1-1 with a 5.51 ERA in three starts with Nashville.

OF Billy Burns was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Friday. Burns hit .294 in 125 games for the A's last season as a rookie, but he hit just .234 in 73 games this year and had lost his starting job in center. "For a guy like Billy, he needs to play every day," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "He was playing basically every other day. He's gone through a bit of a tougher time than he did last year, and that's fairly typical in a sophomore year."

OF Jake Smolinski started in center field Friday night against Toronto and is expected to get the majority of playing time there in the coming days in place of Coco Crisp, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Crisp served as the DH on Friday. "In a short look, he seems pretty comfortable (in center field)," Melvin said of Smolinski. "I know he (played) 20-something games in Triple-A. That's why we need to take a look at him, multiple games in a row. That will tell the tale a little more." Smolinski went 1-for-3 and drove in a run.

LHP Rich Hill missed his scheduled start Friday because of a blister on the middle finger on his left hand, but he threw before the game and will start on Sunday against Toronto, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Hill, who is 9-3 with a 2.25 ERA, signed a one-year contract with the A's during the offseason, and should draw considerable interest as Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline approaches.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, walked twice, drove in a run and scored a career-high-tying four times Friday night in an 8-7 victory against Toronto. Reddick hit a solo home run in the third inning, his sixth blast of the season. He scored four runs for the second time in his career.