Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

3B Ryon Healy had his first career major-league hit Saturday, a three-run homer off Toronto RHP R.A. Dickey in the second inning of a 5-4 A's victory. Healy went 0-for-4 on Friday in his major-league debut, but in his first at-bat Saturday, he sent Dickey's 2-2 pitch -- a 66 mph knuckleball -- over the left field fence. He added a single in the seventh inning. After the game, Healy got the home run ball and a celebratory pie in the face, courtesy of RF Josh Reddick, along with a Gatorade shower. "I'm really happy Reddick did the whipped cream instead of shaving cream," Healy said. "It was kind of really delicious. And then my brand new cleats got drenched in Gatorade, but they keep telling me it's the big leagues. You can get new ones. So I guess I'll have to look into that." Healy, a third-round draft pick in 2013 out of the University of Oregon, moved from Double-A Midland to Triple-A Nashville to the A's this season. "He's a confident kid," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Healy. "That was apparent right away."

C Josh Phegley, who had right knee surgery on July 5, might resume baseball activities next week, manager Bob Melvin said Saturday.

RHP Sonny Gray (4-8) gave up three runs on six hits over six innings in a 5-4 victory against the Blue Jays and won for the first time since April 22 at Toronto as he ended his career-high seven-game losing streak. He struck out two, walked four and threw 102 pitches, 53 of those coming in the first two innings. "I think I did just enough to keep us in there just a little bit long enough and let our offense go to work, so it was a step in the right direction," Gray said. Gray ended a streak of 12 straight starts without a win.

LF Khris Davis hit two solo home runs, giving him 22 for the season, in a 5-4 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays. Davis crushed RHP R.A. Dickey's 3-2 knuckleball over the left-center wall in the second inning. He sent another Dickey knuckleball deep into the right-center field seats in the sixth. Davis has three home runs in two back-to-back victories against Toronto, Oakland's first two games since the All-Star break. "We're playing some good ball," Davis said. "That break was just a breath of fresh air. Just catching my second wind and enjoying it." Davis had his ninth career multihomer game of his career and third this season. In five games against Toronto this season, he is 8-for-19 with four home runs and seven RBIs.

LHP Sean Doolittle (strained left shoulder) has yet to resume throwing since going on the disabled list on Jun 26, but he said he's making solid progress. According to A's manager Bob Melvin, Doolittle might play catch next week, barring a setback. Doolittle, who missed 121 games last year with left shoulder injuries, is 2-2 with a 2.93 ERA in 35 relief appearances this season.