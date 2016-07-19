Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Andrew Triggs, who was hit by a line drive in his left calf against Toronto on Sunday, was not available to pitch Monday. Triggs had his injured calf wrapped and was limping in the clubhouse. "He's going to do everything he can not to go on the DL," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Didn't look great today. My guess is he'll respond pretty quickly." The A's, however, will need to make a corresponding move Tuesday when LHP Dillon Overton is activated, and Triggs is an obvious candidate.

LHP Dillon Overton will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday and start for Oakland against the Astros. Overton went 1-1 with an 11.42 ERA in his first two major-league starts in June before being sent back to Nashville on July 1. He won both of his starts for Nashville this month and is 10-4 for the season at Triple-A. Overton arrived in Oakland before Monday's game.

RHP Nick Tepesch, who went to nearby Missouri and Blue Springs (Mo.) High, was claimed off waivers by Kansas City from Oakland and optioned to Triple-A Omaha. He is 9-8 with a 4.68 ERA in 43 big league appearances.