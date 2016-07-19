Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (6-6) won his career-high fifth straight game Monday night as the A's defeated Houston 7-4 at the Oakland Coliseum. Graveman allowed three runs (two earned) and seven hits over seven innings. He struck out five, walked one and threw a career-high 112 pitches as he beat the Astros in back-to-back starts. Graveman went 1-6 with a 5.36 ERA over his first nine starts before going 5-0 with a 3.29 ERA in his past nine. The difference? "Confidence in the sinker," Graveman said. "I think you can tell that, everybody can tell, 'Hey, he's going to throw the sinker, he's going to throw it on both sides of the plate.' And confidence in it means I'm locating it better."

RHP Andrew Triggs, who was hit by a line drive in his left calf in the first inning against Toronto on Sunday, was not available to pitch Monday. Triggs had his bruised calf wrapped and was limping in the clubhouse. "He's going to do everything he can not to go on the DL," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Didn't look great today. My guess is he'll respond pretty quickly." The A's, however, will need to make a corresponding move Tuesday when LHGP Dillon Overton is activated, and Triggs is an obvious candidate.

LHP Dillon Overton will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday to start for Oakland against Houston. Overton went 1-1 with a 11.42 ERA in his first two major league starts in June before being sent back to Nashville on July 1. He won both of his starts for Nashville this month and is 10-4 for the season at Triple-A. LHP Sean Manaea was scheduled to start Tuesday's game, but he was forced into action in the second inning Sunday against Toronto after LHP Rich Hill (blister) and RHP Andrew Triggs (left calf contusion) were injured. Hill lasted five pitches and Triggs one inning. Manaea pitched five innings against the Blue Jays. Overton arrived in Oakland before Monday's game.

LF Khris Davis hit his 23rd home run of the season and fourth in four games Monday night in a 7-4 victory against Houston. Davis hit a solo shot to right field in the seventh inning, once again displaying his tremendous opposite-field power. "I think that's been my reputation," Davis said. "That's nothing new."

LHP Rich Hill, who left his start Sunday against Toronto after only five pitches when a blister on the middle finger on his left hand popped, has no target day for when he will resume throwing. "Try to get to heal that thing up and see when the next time he plays catch," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "At this point, we're not sure." Hill is 9-3 with a 2.25 ERA. The blister first developed on July 7 toward the end of his start at Houston.

1B Yonder Alonso went 2-for-4 with a two-run double and drove in a season-high-tying three runs Monday night in Oakland's 7-4 win against Houston. Alonso, who also scored a run, is batting .322 (39-for-121) over his past 37 games. He is hitting .450 (18-for-40) with five doubles and 12 RBIs in 11 games against Houston this season.