Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHPs Daniel Coulombe and Dillon Overton were called up from Triple-A Nashville. Overton started against the Astros, and Coulombe added some much-needed depth to the A's bullpen in the wake of RHP Daniel Triggs' injury.

LHP Daniel Coulombe was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, and he pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings of relief in a 4-3, 10-inning victory against Houston. He began his fifth stint with the A's this season. Coulombe is 1-1 with a 4.19 ERA in 14 relief appearances. In his previous call-up, he had two scoreless outings before being optioned to Nashville on July 4. Coulombe, 26, had no decisions and a 1.08 ERA in 20 relief appearances in Triple-A, where he struck out 35 and walked six over 25 innings.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville before Tuesday's game.

INF/OF Tyler Ladendorf was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He was batting .083 in 35 games over three stints with the A's this season. In 25 games for the Sounds, Ladendorf is batting .273 with one home run and five RBIs.

RHP Andrew Triggs (left calf contusion) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, retroactive to Monday. Triggs was hit by a line drive off the bat of Toronto 3B Josh Donaldson with one out in the first inning Sunday. He finished the inning but had to come out of the game. In 16 games over seven stints for the A's this season, Triggs has no decisions with an ERA of 5.83. He is 2-1 with a 3.14 ERA and two saves in 13 relief appearances for Triple-A Nashville.

LHPs Dillon Overton and Daniel Coulombe were called up from Triple-A Nashville. Overton started against the Astros, and Coulombe added some much-needed depth to the A's bullpen in the wake of RHP Daniel Triggs' injury.

LHP Dillon Overton, who was called up Tuesday from Triple-A Nashville, gave up three runs on nine hits over 6 1/3 innings in his third career major league start and got a no-decision in Oakland's 4-3, 10-inning win against Houston. "I thought he was great, and we needed him to go deep in the game," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Overton struck out six and walked none. He lowered his ERA from 11.42 to 8.40.

3B Ryon Healy went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Oakland's 4-3, 10-inning win against Houston on Tuesday. Healy made his fifth consecutive start at third since being called up from Triple-A Nashville. He is batting .316 (6-for-19) in his first stint in the major leagues.

C Josh Phegley (right knee surgery), who has been on the disabled list since July 2, resumed baseball activities Tuesday. He played catch and swung the bat, but did not face pitching. Phegley had a cyst removed but did not need any structural repair to his knee. "So it should be a pretty quick recovery," Phegley said. "Bouncing back pretty well." Phegley has yet to resume running or catching, and there is no target date for him to go on a rehab assignment.

C Josh Phegley, who had right knee surgery on July 5, resumed baseball activities Tuesday. He played catch and swung the bat, but he did not face pitching. Phegley had a cyst removed but did not need any structural repair. "It should be a pretty quick recovery," Phegley said. "Bouncing back pretty well. Just start that progression of throwing, working out. I feel good. Just getting back into everything." Phegley has yet to resume running or catching, and there is no target date for him to go on a rehab assignment.

CF Coco Crisp went 2-for-4 with a game-tying RBI double in the ninth inning of Oakland's 4-3, 10-inning victory against Houston. The A's might have won the game in the ninth inning if not for Crisp's baserunning gaffe. Crisp missed a walk-off, two-run home run by a foot, as his double hit off the wall in right field. Crisp thought the ball had gone out, and he jogged around second and was caught off base and tagged out after a brief rundown. "I thought it was a home run, so I'm running around the bases like it's a home run," Crisp said. "Just bad baserunning, I guess, when it's all said and done."

RF Josh Reddick had his sixth career walk-off RBI on Tuesday night in a 4-3, 10-inning victory against Houston. Reddick broke his bat and hit a soft ground ball to the hole at shortstop, but his infield single was good enough to score Marcus Semien from second base with two outs. The Astros had played Reddick to pull the ball. SS Carlos Correa made a long run and fielded the ball deep in the hole, but Semien beat his off-balance throw to the plate. "I have no idea how that worked out," said Reddick of his sixth career walk-off RBI. "Something special. The baseball gods looking out for us, I guess."