Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden (1-5) gave up three runs on five hits over five innings in a 7-0 loss to Houston on Wednesday. He struck out five, walked five, threw one wild pitch and hit a batter. In his previous three starts, Mengden gave up a combined 16 earned runs, including six to the Astros in a no-decision on July 8 at Houston and six to the Blue Jays in a loss on Friday in Oakland. The rookie pitched better this time, but his command was still off. In his first four career major league starts this year, Mengden allowed a combined eight earned runs. "I was fighting the command a little bit," Mengden said. " Ups and downs. I couldn't really get in the groove for the first two innings but after that I felt a lot better and finished strong the last three. You always want to throw your best pitches, whatever pitch is working the best for you with the best conviction. The fastball was a little ragged today, so I think we went to the cutter and just got some tough outs. It's a tough lineup all the way around. Sometimes it's going to be a challenge. The walks killed me."

LHP Dillon Overton was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, one day after he was called up to make a spot start against Houston. Overton gave up three runs and nine hits over 6 1/3 innings Tuesday and got a no-decision in the A's 4-3, 10-inning win. He struck out six and walked none. Overton is 1-1 with an 8.40 ERA in three starts with the A's. He's 10-4 with a 2.98 ERA in 16 games, including 15 starts, for Nashville.

3B Ryon Healy went 0-for-2 with a walk and had his four-game hitting streak snapped Wednesday in a 7-0 loss to Houston. The rookie has started six straight games since being called up from Triple-A Nashville. He's batting .286 with one home run and six RBIs.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday and started at second base against Houston as he began his second stint with the A's this season. Alcantara went 0-for-3 in a 7-0 loss to the Astros. Alcantara was acquired from the Cubs on June 9 for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. In his first stint with the A's, Alcantara went 2-for-8 with two stolen bases in three games from June 21-28. In 13 games with Nashville after being sent down on June 29, he hit .377. "He has been swinging the bat well, and as we've said before, guy's playing well, we want to get him here and get him in the lineup right away," A's manager Bob Melvin said before the loss.

RF Josh Reddick went 2-for-4 with a double and raised his batting average to .301. Reddick, who is in the final year of his contract, has been the subject of trade rumors as the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. He's batting .348 (54-for-155) with six home runs against right-handed pitchers this season.