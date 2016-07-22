Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Zach Neal was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Neal was 1-1 with an 8.40 ERA and a save in eight games, including one start, over three previous stints with the A's this year.

RHP Zach Neal was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Thursday, and he pitched three scoreless innings in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay. Neal allowed one hit, struck out two and walked none. This marks Neal's fourth stint with the A's. In his first three stints, he went 1-1 with one save and an 8.04 ERA in eight games, including one start. He walked none and struck out five over 15 2/3 innings but allowed four home runs. Neal is 7-2 with a 3.21 ERA in 11 starts with Nashville.

RHP Sonny Gray (4-9) gave up seven runs on nine hits, including two home runs, over five innings in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He struck out six, walked none and threw 94 pitches. Gray fell to 1-8 over his past 14 starts. The A's led 3-2 after the second inning, but Gray gave up a solo home run to DH Corey Dickerson in the fourth inning and four more runs to the Rays in the fifth. "That game kind of went how my year's been, giving up the home run then having the big inning," Gray said. "I felt like I had a good approach coming in, and the ball just wasn't coming out like it has been. My breaking stuff was good, but my fastball just wasn't there tonight."

LHP Patrick Schuster was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Thursday. Schuster had a 15.43 ERA over four relief appearances with the A's. He's 1-0 with five saves and a 1.30 ERA in 28 relief appearances with the Sounds.

RHP Jesse Hahn will be called up Sunday from Triple-A Nashville to start for the A's in the series finale against Tampa Bay. Hahn, who was sent down on June 10, is 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in seven starts this season for the A's after going 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 16 starts last year. "He's been working on a lot of things, getting the ball down," A's manager Bob Melvin said Thursday. "He's incorporating his other pitches. Just got a little out of synch, as we've seen this year. We also know he's got quite a track record of pitching well at the big league level. Hopefully this is the start of a nice run for him."

CF Jake Smolinski hit a three-run homer in the second inning of Oakland's 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. The home run was his fifth of the season, and it gave the A's a 3-2 lead. He hit LHP Matt Moore's first pitch, a 94 mph fastball, over the high wall in left-center field. Smolinski has started six of the Athletics' seven games since the All-Star break and has hit .313 (5-for-16) in that stretch.

RF Josh Reddick, who is in the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade rumors, said he would love to re-sign with Oakland but has heard of no serious talks between his agent and the team. "It's kind of disheartening," said Reddick, who is reportedly being scouted by the Cubs, among other teams, as the Aug. 1 non-waiver trade deadline approaches. Reddick went 1-for-4 on Thursday in a 7-3 loss to Tampa Bay and is batting .300. He is hitting .348 (8-for-23) in seven games since the All-Star break.