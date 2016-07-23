Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

LHP Sean Manaea pitched eight shutout innings, allowing five hits while striking out seven and walking none Friday night in the A's 1-0, 13-inning victory against Tampa Bay. The innings pitched were a career high for Manaea, who had a no-decision. Manaea had his third straight gem, including a five-inning emergency stint out of the bullpen against Toronto on Sunday after pitchers Rich Hill and Andrew Triggs were injured in the first inning. He allowed two runs and three hits, struck out four and walked none over five innings against the Blue Jays. In his previous start, he blanked the Astros for seven innings on five hits while striking out six and walking none. "It was the best start I've had up here," said Manaea, who came to Oakland from Kansas City on July 28 last season when the A's traded Ben Zobrist. "Everything was just working today." Said A's manager Bob Melvin: "He's pitched some good games but not like that. That's the best. Slider, changeup, fastball both sides two-seamer, four-seamer. When we heard about our best pitching prospect coming up, that was the type of game you look for from your top pitching prospect. That was dominant."

3B Ryon Healy hit a leadoff double in the bottom of the 13th inning and scored the winning run with one out in Oakland's 1-0 victory against Tampa Bay on Friday night. OF Coco Crisp drove Healy in with a walk-off single to left. Healy, playing in his eighth career major league game since being called up from Triple-A Nashville after the All-Star break, went 2-for-4 and had the game's only extra-base hit. He's batting .286 (8-for-28) with three doubles, one home run and six RBIs.

SS Marcus Semien's team-high streak of starts this season ended at 96 on Friday as INF Arismendy Alcantara took his spot in the lineup against Tampa Bay. Semien played all but three innings -- all at shortstop -- during those 96 games. Over his past eight games, Semien went 5-for-29 with two RBIs and made five of his 13 errors. "It just looked like maybe a little bit here recently it might be time for a day," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "Sometimes just one day does a guy a world of good." Semien entered the game in the top of the ninth inning after Arismendy left for a pinch hitter in the bottom of the eighth. He want 0-for-2 in the A's 1-0, 13-inning win.

CF Jake Smolinski went 3-for-5 in Oakland's 1-0, 13-inning victory against Tampa Bay on Friday night. Smolinski raised his batting average to .317. He has started seven of Oakland's eight games since the All-Star break and has hit .381 (8-for-21) during that stretch.

OF Coco Crisp hit a walk-off single with one out in the 13th inning, lifting the Oakland A's to a 1-0 victory against Tampa Bay at the Oakland Coliseum. The walk-off RBI was Crisp's eighth of career, six of them coming with Oakland. Rookie 3B Ryon Healy led off with a double to left against Rays RHP Dylan Floro, and Crisp drove him in with a sharp, opposite-field single to left. "I guess it gets a little bit sweeter as the innings go along and you finally close it out on a positive note for us," Crisp said.

LHP Rich Hill played catch for the third straight day but still had a protective wrap covering the blister on his left middle finger. "Once he's able to throw a bullpen, then we'll talk about potential dates for him to pitch," A's manager Bob Melvin said. Hill left his start Sunday against Toronto after five pitches when a blister, which had developed in his previous start before the All-Star break, popped. Melvin said Hill has made some progress in his recovery but not enough to pitch without a wrap on his blister.