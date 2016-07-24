Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendall Graveman (7-6) extendeed his career-high winning streak to six games on Saturday night when the A's rallied in the ninth inning for a 4-3, walk-off win over Tampa Bay. Graveman pitched his second career complete game, but it was his first complete-game win. He gave up three runs and nine hits, struck out four, walked one and pitched a career-high nine innings. Graveman appeared headed for a complete-game loss, but OF Jake Smolinski hit two-run homer and 3B Ryon Healy a walk-off solo home run. "You just kind of had a feeling in the dugout we were going to put something together eventually," Graveman said. "To have two walk-offs on back-to-back nights, that's fun. There's something fun happening in this clubhouse."

C Bruce Maxwell was called up Saturday from Triple-A Nashville and took the roster spot of C Stephen Vogt, who was placed on the family medical leave list. Maxwell made his major-league debut in seventh inning when he pinch hit and grounded out in a 4-3 walk-off win over Tampa Bay. Maxwell remained in the game and caught the final two innings. Maxwell, 25, hit .321 with a career-high 10 home runs, 12 doubles and 41 doubles in 60 games for the Sounds. He's scheduled to make his first major-league start on Sunday in the series finale against Tampa Bay. "I'm proud of the fact that he's made it here," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "I've actually had some extended conversations with him over the course of the last couple of spring trainings. He's really worked hard on his craft. He's getting great review for his catching and throwing, his framing ability too. He's swinging the bat well. This is a good time to get him here obviously." The left-handed hitter had a slugging percentage of .539 and hit safely in each of his final eight game. He hit .643 (18-for-28) with five home runs and 16 RBIs during that eight-game stretch. Maxwell threw out 30 of 77 (39 percent) attempted base stealers. The A's drafted Maxwell in the second round in 2012. In 431 minor league games spanning five seasons, he hit .266 with 25 home runs and 201 RBIs.

C Stephen Vogt was placed on the family medical leave list Saturday. A's manager Bob Melvin said Vogt is dealing with a "family emergency situation" but should miss only three games. The A's called up C Bruce Maxwell from Triple-A Nashville to replace Vogt on the 25-man roster. Vogt, an American League All-Star the past two seasons, is batting .280 with eight home runs and 30 RBIs.

RHP Jesse Hahn, who will be officially recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday and start against Tampa Bay, rejoined the A's in Oakland on Saturday. This will be Hahn's third stint with the A's. He's 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA with the A's this season and 1-5 with a 3. 63 ERA in 12 starts with Nashville. "There was a month stretch where I was trying to figure things out," Hahn said. "Too many mechanical adjustments. I think it became a little mental. And I finally realized that there were some small adjustments I needed to make, and I was just pitching, keeping the ball down and throwing strikes. I got into a little rhythm, which I've been kind of looking for all year."

OF Jake Smolinski tied the score with a two-run homer with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning on Saturday night in a 4-3 walk-off victory over Tampa Bay. Smolinski crushed Rays RHP Alex Colome's first-pitch fastball over the left field fence. Moments later, rookie 3B Ryon Healy hit a walk-off solo shot against Colome with two outs. Smolinski said he was looking for heat on the first pitch. "I saw him the other day and he grooved one and I took it," Smolinski said. "And after that I saw his cutter/slider that was pretty nasty, so I told (hitting coach Darren) Bush I was going to be ready for that first-pitch heater if I got it again and I did."

LHP Rich Hill (blister, left middle finger) will throw his first bullpen session on Sunday since leaving his July 17 start against Toronto after only five pitches when a blister popped. Hill, however, will still have a protective wrap over his blister, as he did when playing catch Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. "At least you get on a mound and you keep yourself in shape," A's manager Bob Melvin said. "And getting after it and throwing the breaking ball. We'll see how his finger responds in the coming days before we target a date for him (to make his next start)."

RF Josh Reddick, who has been the subject of trade rumors, was a late scratch from the lineup on Saturday night against Tampa Bay with a sore back that developed during Friday night's game against the Rays."Last night he felt something in his back, just like a little knot," A's manager Bob Melvin said after Oakland's 4-3, walk-off win. "It's not like a pull, it's not an oblique thing. It's just a little knot in his back that wasn't letting him release the bat, at least not today. Hopefully it's something that goes away pretty quickly."

RHP Fernando Rodriguez (strained right shoulder) was transferred from the 15-day to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday. The move opened a spot on the 40-man roster for C Bruce Maxwell, who was called up from Triple-A Nashville and took the 25-man roster spot of Stephen Vogt, who was placed on the family medical leave list. Rodriguez is 2-0 with a 4.20 ERA in 34 relief appearances with the A's. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list on July 4.