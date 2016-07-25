Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

C Bruce Maxwell made his first career major league start Sunday, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts in a 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay. Maxwell was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday and made his big-league debut in the seventh inning as a pinch hitter, going 0-for-1. He stayed in the game and caught the final two innings of the A's 4-3, walk-off win.

INF/OF Danny Valencia made his second career start and sixth appearance in right field on Sunday against Tampa Bay. He was initially in the lineup at first base, but CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) was a late scratch, and RF Josh Reddick (sore back) was out of the starting lineup for the second straight game. Valencia went 1-for-1 with a run and played errorless defense. Reddick replaced him in the top of the eighth inning.

RHP Jesse Hahn, who was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Nashville, allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in his first start for the A's since June 8. Hahn struck out five, walked one and threw 90 pitches in Oakland's 3-2 victory. Hahn had gone 2-4 with a 6.49 ERA in two previous stints with the A's this season after going 6-6 with a 3.35 ERA in 2015. "I just feel great right now," Hahn said. "I've been working on a lot of things in Nashville. Kind of trying to get back to where I was last year. I think they're all starting to come together. I'm kind of getting in that rhythm, getting in that groove now." Hahn, who was drafted by Tampa Bay in 2010 then traded to San Diego in 2014, faced the Rays for the first time in his career.

CF Jake Smolinski extended his hitting streak to a career-high-tying seven games with a first-inning double Sunday in a 3-2 win against Tampa Bay. Smolinski went 2-for-3 with two doubles and one walk and scored a run. He started nine of the A's 10 games since the All-Star break and hit .429 (12-for-28) in that stretch.

INF/OF Arismendy Alcantara was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Sunday, opening a spot on the A's 25-man roster for RHP Jesse Hahn, who was recalled from the Sounds and started against Tampa Bay. Alcantara went 1-for-5 in two starts during his second stint with the A's this season since being acquired from the Cubs on June 9 for INF/OF Chris Coghlan. He's 3-for-13 (.231) in five games overall with Oakland. Alcantara is batting .296 in 23 games with Nashville.

CF Coco Crisp (sore neck) was a late scratch from the lineup on Sunday against Tampa Bay. "He came in with some neck soreness," A's manager Bob Melvin said before Oakland's 3-2 win. "As we'd seen last year, he had some neck soreness. That's something we don't want to fool around with, so we took him out of the lineup." Crisp was plagued by neck problems throughout most of last season when he hit a career low .175. He missed 65 games during a stint on the disabled list with a neck injury. This year Crisp appeared in 79 of Oakland's first 98 games. He's batting .233 with seven home runs and 39 RBIs. Crisp hit the center field wall while trying to catch a deep fly ball in the fourth inning Saturday but remained in the game. "That may have had something to do with it," Melvin said. "Not 100 percent sure. He was ok after that, but when he woke up this morning he was a little bit stiff."

DH/1B Billy Butler hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the A's held on for a 3-2 victory against Tampa Bay at the Oakland Coliseum on Sunday. Butler went 2-for-4 and drove in two runs. Butler, who has been an everyday player for most of his career, appeared in just his 65th game of the season Sunday. He plays primarily against left-handers but hit his home run off RHP Erasmo Ramirez. "It's big, it's big for me," Butler said. "I've got all the confidence in the world no matter (if it's) a righty or lefty up there. I've shown it in my career. I can come through in those situations day in and day out. If you get opportunities, do it. It was big for me."

LHP Rich Hill (blister, left middle finger) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session but had a protective wrap on his blister. "It's healing well," Hill said. "It's made really great progress." There is still no target date for Hill's next start. He left his last start on July 17 against Toronto when his blister popped after his fifth pitch. Hill said he has been receiving laser treatments that have helped speed his recovery. "I can definitely feel a difference when we do use the laser treatment for it," Hill said. Hill said he has also used pickle juice, an old school remedy that A's RHP Jesse Hahn swears by, to help dry the skin on his injured finger.

RF Josh Reddick (sore back) missed his second straight start on Sunday against Tampa Bay, but he entered the game in the top of the eighth inning as a defensive replacement in right field. "Better," A's manager Bob Melvin said of Reddick's back before the A's 3-2 victory. "We're hopeful that he's in the lineup tomorrow (at Texas) but no reason to push it right now." Reddick's back began hurting late in the A's 1-0, 13-inning walk-off win Friday night against the Rays.