Oakland Athletics - PlayerWatch

RHP Daniel Mengden was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings Monday at Texas, leaving him 1-5 with a 5.73 ERA in nine starts for Oakland this year.

RHP J.B. Wendelken was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. He allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings during two appearances for Oakland in early May. Wendelken, 23, was 1-4 with five saves and a 4.66 ERA in 33 appearances for Nashville.

C Matt McBride was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday when C Stephen Vogt was reinstated from the family medical leave list. McBride hit .231/.250/.308 with no homers and two RBIs in 15 games for Oakland this year.

C Stephen Vogt was reinstated from the family medical leave list on Tuesday. He missed three games.

RHP Jesse Hahn, who was recalled Sunday for a start against the Rays, was optioned back to Triple-A Nashville on Monday. He allowed one run over 7 2/3 innings and got a no-decision in his first start for the A's since June 8. Hahn struck out five, walked one and threw 90 pitches in Oakland's 3-2 victory. He is 2-4 with a 5.53 ERA in eight starts for Oakland this year.

LHP Rick Hill could start at Cleveland this weekend, A's manager Bob Melvin said. Hill, sidelined with a blister on his left middle finger, was scheduled to throw Tuesday.